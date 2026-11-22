The National Data Protection Commission (NDPC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have been dragged before a Federal High Court in Abuja over alleged use of AI-generated photographs to manipulate INEC’s preliminary Register of Voters.

They were taken before the court by a Lagos-based rights group, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), following INEC’s own admission that suspected AI-generated photographs and questionable records were found in the preliminary voters’ register displayed nationwide.

Its Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS), according to the electoral body, flagged 268 records for review on November 1, 2026, with some individuals allegedly exploiting official registration credentials to introduce irregular entries.

In the legal action designated FHC/ABJ/CS/2863/2026, SERAP is seeking three orders of mandamus compelling the NDPC to conduct an independent investigation into the alleged AI-generated photographs, alterations to personal data, and unverifiable records in the preliminary Register of Voters; obtain and examine INEC’s records, including relevant documents and electronic data, to determine whether the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023 was violated; and enforce the law by issuing corrective orders, imposing fines and sanctions, and facilitating remedies or compensation for affected voters if violations are established.

The legal action instituted on behalf of SERAP by its lawyers, Oluwakemi Agunbiade, Kehinde Oyewumi, Andrew Nwankwo, and Valentina Adegoke, declared that the alleged irregularities raise serious concerns about the security of Nigerians’ personal data and the credibility of the voters’ register ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to SERAP, “The security and accuracy of the voters’ register are fundamental to the protection of Nigerians’ personal data and their right to participate in public affairs.

“INEC’s acknowledgement of questionable records and suspected AI-generated photographs makes an independent investigation particularly important.

“The public needs to know what happened, whether the law was breached and what measures are being taken to prevent a recurrence.”

The human rights organisation posited that an internal review by INEC cannot replace the NDPC’s independent statutory mandate.

It would be recalled that INEC, in a statement dated October 27, 2026, acknowledged public concerns over what it termed suspected AI-generated photographs appearing in the Preliminary Register of Voters published on its website.

INEC specifically stated that during the physical display of the register nationwide from October 9 to October 15, 2026, “several questionable registration records were identified and flagged for further examination” and that it had commenced a review and was taking appropriate corrective action.

The Commission equally stated that the online publication does not reflect all ongoing data-clean-up activities, adding that it was “examining the circumstances of the suspicious photographs, including possible technical or procedural lapses.”

Furthermore, INEC explained that the preliminary register was not the final certified register and undertook to complete verification, adjudication and data-clean-up processes before certifying the final Register of Voters on December 15, 2026.

INEC reportedly acknowledged that some registration officers may have used their official access credentials to introduce irregular records.

As of the time of filing this report, no date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.