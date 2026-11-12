Seplat restored 90-Idle offshore wells in less than 24 months —CEO

•41 wells restored in 2026 add 33,700bpd, 176mmscf/d production capacity

Seplat Energy Plc has restored 90 previously idle offshore wells in less than 24 months, in a major push to boost Nigeria’s oil and gas production and unlock additional value from existing assets.

The company also disclosed that 41 of the restored wells in 2026 alone added approximately 33,700 barrels of oil and 176 million standard cubic feet of gas per day in gross production capacity, highlighting the potential of indigenous operators to accelerate production growth through improved asset management, technology and operational efficiency.

The Chief Executive Officer of Seplat Energy, Engr. Effiong Okon, disclosed this while delivering a keynote address at the 44th Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) Annual International Conference and Exhibition 2026 in Lagos.

Speaking on the conference theme, “Unlocking More Barrels: Driving Reserves Growth Through Exploration, Local Capabilities and Adaptive Technology,” Okon said Nigeria must intensify efforts to convert its substantial hydrocarbon resources and reserves into actual production.

He noted that although the country has significant hydrocarbon resources and a strategic position in global energy supply, translating these assets into commercially available barrels requires faster exploration, effective appraisal and deployment of appropriate technology.

“Nigeria is better placed than most. We have a significant resource base and a strategic position in global energy supply. However, a reserve is a promise. A barrel delivered is a result. Our task is to close the distance between the two, and to do it faster,” he said.

The Seplat’s chief executive identified exploration, indigenous capabilities and adaptive technology as critical drivers of reserves and production growth.

According to him, investments in improved seismic imaging, disciplined appraisal and digital technologies would reduce subsurface uncertainties and enhance the speed and quality of investment decisions.

He cited Seplat’s restoration of the 90 idle offshore wells as evidence of how indigenous expertise, technology and operational discipline could unlock additional production from existing assets without relying exclusively on new discoveries.

Okon also highlighted the company’s application of machine learning in subsurface evaluation and development planning, as well as successful appraisal programmes at Amukpe and Okporhuru, as examples of how technology and existing infrastructure could accelerate the commercialisation of hydrocarbon resources.

Speaking further, the Seplat CEO said increasing production must be supported by a resilient and interconnected energy value chain to strengthen Nigeria’s energy security.

He said that energy security extended beyond crude oil production to include pipelines, gas processing, refining, petrochemicals, power generation and transmission.

He argued that investments across these segments would only deliver meaningful results when the different components of the energy value chain were properly connected.

“Every project is only as valuable as its link to the next point in the chain: well to plant, plant to pipeline, pipeline to power station, and power station to customer,” he said.

Okon cited the ANOH Gas Plant and its connection to national gas infrastructure as an example of the importance of integrated energy development, noting that Seplat achieved first commercial gas through the OB3 pipeline in September.

He also stressed the need for policy consistency and a predictable regulatory environment to attract long-term investments, adding that Nigerian companies, professionals, capital and contractors must play increasingly important roles in developing the country’s energy resources.

According to him, the ultimate objective of increasing oil and gas production should be to support industrialisation, employment generation and improved living standards rather than production growth alone.

“The objective was never security alone. Energy security is the means. Prosperity is the end: power for homes and factories, feedstock for fertiliser and petrochemicals, jobs, and revenue that stays at home,” he said.

He added that natural gas would remain central to Nigeria’s economic development, particularly in electricity generation, industrial activities and the country’s ambition to become a reliable energy supplier.

Reaffirming Seplat Energy’s commitment to Nigeria’s energy development, Okon called for greater collaboration, faster project execution and sustained investment across the sector.

He said the country must focus on finding more resources, making investment decisions faster and delivering projects sooner to translate its hydrocarbon potential into economic prosperity.