Seplat Energy harps on indigenous capacity, others

Nigeria’s leading indigenous energy company, Seplat Energy, has reinforced its commitment to responsible leadership and sector transformation through active participation in the 13th Annual BusinessDay CEO Forum Nigeria.

The 2025 edition of the Forum which was held on Thursday, July 10, 2025, at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos., with the theme “Nigeria: From Reform to Recovery”, brought together senior government officials, investors, corporate leaders and experts to discuss Nigeria’s ongoing reforms, and share strategic insights for national renewal and sustainable economic growth.

Seplat Energy’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr Roger Brown, who was represented by the company’s Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Samson Ezugworie, was a panelist at one of the high-level sessions with the sub-theme, “Oil and Gas in Transition – Reforms, Recovery and Deals That Matter”.

Mr. Brown shared perspectives on Nigeria’s oil and gas transformation, the increasing role of indigenous companies, and how Seplat has been leveraging technology to enhance operations and build in-country capacity.

“If you look at the trajectory, I would personally say that the outlook is very excellent, and we are well-positioned for a transformative oil and gas industry,” Mr. Brown stated.

According to him, “Nigeria is rich in both oil and gas resources — with over 200 trillion cubic feet of gas — we are in the right place. We are also seeing international oil companies exiting the onshore and shallow water areas and transferring them to indigenous players.

W”e have demonstrated both the capacity and financial strength to take on these assets and run with them. It’s like the stars are aligning — the outlook is even better than what we had before.” he reiterated.

He also pointed out the rise in rig activity as a strong indicator of sectoral growth. “Rig count in Nigeria was 8 in 2021. Today, it stands at about 46. That tells you a lot about the level of activity, investor interest, and capital flowing back into the country. It is a strong signal of recovery and momentum in the sector,” he submitted.

Earlier, Frank Aigbogun, Publisher and CEO of BusinessDay Media Ltd, welcomed guests with a compelling address that framed the tone of the forum. He noted that the theme of this year’s CEO Forum — “Nigeria: From Reform to Recovery”, as BusinessDay has a duty not only to report, but also to point the way to the future.

The forum featured a distinguished line-up of speakers including Aliko Dangote of Dangote Group; Haresh Aswani of Tolaram Group; Kofo Akinkugbe of SecureID; Ainojie Irune, MD of Oando Energy Resources; Tony Attah, MD/CEO at Renaissance Africa Energy Company; Gbite Falade, MD/CEO at Aradel Holdings Plc, and others ably represented.

Seplat Energy’s participation at the event reflects its dedication to shaping Nigeria’s energy future through responsible leadership, innovation, and inclusive growth. As the country navigates the path from reform to recovery, Seplat remains firmly committed to delivering sustainable value to stakeholders, communities, and the broader economy.