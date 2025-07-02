Seplat Energy commissions three new STEAM laboratories in Edo

In continuation of its resolve to deepen educational impacts in its areas of operation, the NEPL/Seplat Energy Joint Venture has commissioned three new state-of-the-art As part of its continuous investment in the education sector, the NEPL/Seplat Energy Joint Venture has commissioned three new state-of-the-art laboratories under its Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM), scheme in Benin City, Edo State capital.

The three laboratories, which were later handed over to the Edo State Ministry of Education after they were commissioned, the energy company said, were built to deepen the JV’s investment in education across its host communities.

With the new STEAM laboratories located at Niger College, Army Day Secondary School, and Oba Akenzua Secondary School, the number of such laboratories built by Seplat in Benin City has risen to six with the three existing STEAM laboratories earlier commissioned at Ihogbe College, New Era College and Edo Boys High School, all in Benin City.

Speaking at the commissioning event, the Director, External Affairs and Social Performance, Seplat Energy, Chioma Afe, thanked the Governor, Monday Okpebholo-led administration, for providing the enabling environment for the partners to deliver such strategic interventions in the state’s education.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with the Edo State Ministry of Education to provide quality education in the state. These STEAM Laboratories are designed to foster the development of critical thinking, problem-solving, and innovative skills among the students, preparing them for the challenges of the 21st Century.

“The STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) approach to learning is a holistic and interdisciplinary approach that encourages students to explore the connections between different subjects, igniting their curiosity and creativity.” Afe enthused

In his remarks, Governor Okpebholo, who was represented by the Edo State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Emmanuel Paddy Iyamu, commended Seplat Energy and NEPL for not just investing in securing a better future for Edo people through education, but also for speedy delivery and supporting the Governor’s moniker as the “Education-loving governor of Edo State.”

While charging the students and the school authorities not just to make good use of the equipment but guard them jealously, Governor Okpebholo described the laboratories as a proof of the strategic partnership between Seplat Energy and the Edo State Government and people

The governor further assured that his administration would stop at nothing to sustain the pursuit of his vision to ensure that every Edo child had access to quality education.

Also speaking, the Deputy Manager, Sustainability, NEPL, Paul Omenogor, charged the students, the school authorities and the host community to maximise the use of the facilities and safeguard them to encourage the JV partners to make more similar investments.

On his part, Andrew Ijegbai, Edo State Commissioner for Mining, Oil and Gas, applauded the JV partners for the great work they had done, both in supporting the vision of Governor Okpebholo and investing in quality education for the citizens.

In their remarks, Godwin Idemudia, Osemwenkhae Ezeilekhae, and Ipogah Michael, principals of Niger College, Army Day Secondary School, and Oba Akenzua Secondary School, respectively, expressed great delight at what the Seplat/NEPL JV had delivered to their various schools.

They conveyed their profound appreciation for the interventions, describing them as a game-changer for students and teachers alike. They also pledged to ensure the effective use and sustainability of the laboratories.

The STEAM Labs, which are fully equipped with modern educational tools including computer systems, internet access and subject-specific materials, aim to revolutionise the way Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics are taught in secondary schools.

The STEAM Lab initiative reaffirms Seplat Energy’s commitment to building the next generation of innovators, engineers, scientists and creative thinkers.

The events were well attended by stakeholders from the education sector, representatives of the NEPL/Seplat Energy JV, school administrators, and community leaders.

