Seplat Energy 2022 quiz competition impacts 50,000 students in Edo, Delta

THE 2022 edition of the Seplat Energy quiz competition among public and private secondary schools in Edo and Delta States ended in a colourful way with the winning school going home with the star prize of N10 million.

The competition, which is an annual event and organised by Seplat Energy and its partner, the NNPC, in the two states of its operations, saw over 50,000 benefiting.

The 2022 edition of the competition, which was held at the Imaguero Secondary School, Benin City, Edo State was won by Green Park Academy, Benin, Edo State, which beat the Deeper Life High School, Warri, Delta State, to the first position to win a cash prize of N10 million.

The money, Seplat Energy said, would be used by the school for any project of its choice and at its own discretion.

Besides the star prize, the three students, who represented the school at the grand finale, were rewarded with cash prize of N100,000 each.

Deeper Life High School, Warri, which came second, won N5 million, with its three students representatives rewarded with N75,000 cash prize each.

For coming third, the University of Benin Demonstration Secondary School, Benin City, Edo State, which beat International High School, Sapele, Delta State, won N3 million-sponsored project, with N50,000 cash for each of the three participating students.

In his remarks at the competition, Seplat Energy Chief Operating Officer (COO), Mr Samson Ezegwuorie, said that the Seplat Energy Pearls Quiz Competition had touched over 50,000 students across Edo and Delta states, adding that out of the number, many had gone through university education, with some of them coming around for their internship with Seplat Energy.

Ezegwuorie observed that with the competence displayed by the participating students and the various entertainment interlude, where the students performed, all Nigeria needed to do is to put its house in order and harness the potential.

Also, speaking, the managing director, Seplat Energy, Mr Ayodele Olatunde said the Seplat Energy Pearls Quiz competition “is an annual event opened to schools in Edo and Delta states which is aimed at encouraging academic excellence among our youths and to motivate those that are hard-working and eventually reward them.”

He thanked Edo and Delta State governments for creating the enabling environment, while appreciating the parents and guardians for making it all possible; the teachers for not just following up on the students, but to see them grow to that level and the sponsors for create such platform.

“One of our objectives is to teach the children how to win and win sustainably”, Olatunde emphasised

In his goodwill message, the Delta State governor, Ifanyi Okowa, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mr Augustine Oghoro said that the competition would make very positive impact on the students in numerous ways and would also encourage them to take their studies seriously.

“The winners and losers will leave here poised to improve on their performances for future challenges. It will also prepare them to engage in ‘healthy competition with their peers and others in the wider society in pursuit of intellectually based scholarship schemes and many other competitions along the winding paths of life.





“This exercise has also brought students from Edo and Delta States to square up in a friendly atmosphere. Undoubtedly, they will all mix and chart new friendship, know themselves better and deepen the bond of unity and love among people from the two States.

“Significantly, these young ones will also learn from this contest that hard work pays and that there is always reward for sincere and genuine effort at achieving worthy goals in life.

“Institutions where they come from will intensify their training, aimed at bringing laurels to the schools, the students and their parents”, Governor Okowa noted.