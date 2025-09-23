Sepeteri community appeals to Makinde over 13 years traditional rulership vacuum

The ancient town of Sepeteri in the Oke-Ogun axis of Oyo State has renewed its appeal to Governor Seyi Makinde to intervene in the prolonged chieftaincy tussle that has kept the community without a monarch for over 13 years.

Since the passing of the late Oba Kareem Oyesiji Akanji, Sepeteri has remained without a traditional ruler a development that many indigenes believe has stalled its growth, dampened its cultural vibrancy and eroded its identity.

Last weekend, the community’s indigenes, both at home and abroad, converged on the town square in a show of solidarity to press their demand for the enthronement of a new traditional ruler. The gathering drew chiefs, elders, women leaders, youths and members of the Sepeteri in the diaspora, who chanted, beat traditional drums and carried placards calling on the governor to end the stalemate.

Speaking at the event, president of the Association of Sepeteri Youth, Alhaji Moshood Adeagbo, said the community had exercised patience for more than a decade but could no longer remain silent.

“We are people with deep respect for tradition and we have endured this vacuum for 13 years with patience and hope. But enough is enough. Our community cannot continue like this. We are appealing to our amiable and people-loving governor, His Excellency, Seyi Makinde, to use his good office to bring an end to this delay and help us enthrone a new traditional ruler, as due process in selection of a new monarch had been followed by the rightful ruling house,” he said.

Adeagbo explained that unresolved issues within the local government and the absence of final ratification from the state authorities had stalled the process of filling the vacant stool.

He lamented that the absence of a monarch had far-reaching consequences for the community, stressing that it had discouraged investors, weakened cultural heritage and robbed the town of opportunities.

“Investors and government initiatives often bypass Sepeteri due to lack of traditional representation. Festivals that used to attract tourists have been on hold, and traditional rites that anchor the community’s spiritual and social balance remain undone,” he added.

Many of the younger generation, Adeagbo said, had never experienced the pride of having a traditional ruler and were growing up without a deep connection to their cultural identity. “Our identity is fading. Many of us have grown into adulthood without knowing what it means to have a traditional ruler on the throne,” he stressed.

Community leaders echoed his words, noting that the presence of a monarch was critical to fostering unity, mediating disputes and driving grassroots development. They argued that the enthronement of a new ruler will restore confidence, dignity and progress to the town.

The gathering ended peacefully, with a collective prayer that Governor Makinde will heed their appeal and give Sepeteri a new beginning by approving the installation of a monarch.

The call by the people of Sepeteri comes against the backdrop of several appeals over the years for government‘s intervention in the matter. Residents say the vacuum has left them “like a kingdom without a crown,” as the sacred stool remains empty 13 years after Oba Akanji joined his ancestors.

“Governor Makinde, we are appealing to you, come to our aid. Let Sepeteri rise again so that our crown can return home,” the people said at the gathering. As they dispersed, their chants echoed through the hills of Oke-Ogun towards Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.