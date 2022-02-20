SEOF donates drugs worth millions to health centres in Anambra

The Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation (SEOF) has recently donated intervention drugs worth 11 million naira across five federal referral health centres and hospitals in Anambra State.

The health centres include Oraifite Referral Health Centre, Ozubulu Referral Health Centre, Ihembosi Referral Health Centre, Akwudo Nnewi Diocesan Hospital, Iyienu Mission Hospital, Ogidi.

The health centres are located in Ekwusigo, Nnewi, and Idemili North local government areas of the state.

The drugs consisted of Azithromycin, Tamsulosin, Omeprazole delayed-release capsule, Simvastatin, Atorvastatin calcium, disinfectants, and hand sanitisers.

The drugs were received at the respective health centres by the officers in charge of the health facilities.

Receiving the items, the administrator of Iyienu Mission Hospital, Reverend Canon Okwuchukwu, commended the foundation for its giant strides in humanitarian services, adding that its programmes and projects have touched millions of lives in several ways.

Okwuchukwu assured the foundation that the drugs “will be administered to the best use to enable more people to boost their health status.”

At the Akwudo Nnewi Diocesan Hospital, the foundation was received by the administrator, Venerable Emeka Igwilo and his team.

They described Sir Emeka Okwuosa as a special gift to humanity, praying that God should grant him grace, favour, good health and longevity.

On behalf of the bishop of the Niger, who is the proprietor of Iyienu Mission Hospital, Reverend Owen Nwokolo, commended Sir Emeka Okwuosa for his “lofty support to the Anglican Communion programmes and projects.”

Earlier, the General Manager of the foundation, Amanda Obidike, urged the Iyienu Mission Hospital management and the other referral health centres to “ensure the drugs are administered free of charge.”

Obidike stated that arrangements have been completed for the commissioning of the foundation’s multi-dimensional specialist hospital, the Dame Irene Okwuosa Memorial Hospital, located at Oraifite.