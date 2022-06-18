Senwele Jesu shuts down Ibadan today with Fiyinfolu 2022

All roads lead to the popular Mauve 21 Event Centre, Ring road Ibadan, Oyo State, the venue where renowned gospel music minister, Evangelist Olubukola Akinade, (aka Senwele Jesu), will host fans and dignitaries at her annual mid-year praise and thanksgiving programme tagged, ‘Fiyinfolu 2022’.

The event billed to hold today will be graced by the matron and patron of the gospel musician music band, wife of the former Kwara State governor, Deaconess Hamed and Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Ogun State, Dr E. Taiwo, among other dignitaries.

This year’s event, according to Senwele Jesu, will feature the ministrations of fellow gospel ministers, including Bukola Bekes, Oore-Ofe Sax, Ola Best, and Taiwo Ojudu.

The gospel musician, who has been unhappy with the increase of immorality in the vineyard, especially over indecent dressings in the church and the society, recently launched a campaign tagged, ‘Fasobora’ against indecent dressings within and outside the church.

Speaking on the development, Senwele Jesu stressed that it is time the church and society is sensitized and moral be preached often in order to avoid more havoc in the church and society at large.

The Fasobora campaign, which was widely embraced by many, including some gospel musicians has become a watchword for caution as well as movement to project decent dressing among the young and old in the society.