Senwele Jesu celebrates Oyinlola with praise album

From all indication, it is obvious that former Osun State governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, who clocked 70 on Wednesday, did not only impact lives in the political space, as his kindheartedness earned him a special birthday gift from a popular gospel musician, Evangelist Bukola Akinade (aka Senwele Jesu).

As the well-respected politician was showered with encomiums and celebrated by eminent Nigerians across the nation last Wednesday, Senwele Jesu specially launched a dedicated praise album entitled, “Oyinlola @ 70 Praise Party” to celebrate him.

Speaking on the development, the gospel minstrel noted that she was elated to celebrate the two-term governor of Osun State, just as she described him as a rare and unique father.

“My relationship with Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola is like a father and daughter relationship. He is ever smiling and full of humility. I am grateful to God to celebrate him on this special occasion. The work is specially dedicated to him, as we celebrate God’s faithfulness in his life.

“I pray that the Lord preserve him in His grace and give him the grace to enjoy all he has laboured for in Jesus name,” she prayed.

