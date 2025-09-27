Senegalese ambassador visits Baze University, explores educational collaboration

Baze University, one of Nigeria’s leading private institutions, recently welcomed the Senegalese Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency Nicolas Auguste Nyouky, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen educational ties and foster international collaboration.

The Ambassador was warmly received by the Founder and Chancellor of Baze University, Senator Datti Yusuf Baba-Ahmed, PhD, alongside the Vice Chancellor, Professor Jamila Shu’ara, the Registrar, and other senior members of the university management team.

Also in attendance were key representatives from Baze University Hospital, who took the Ambassador on a guided tour of the hospital’s cutting-edge medical facilities, which are dedicated to delivering excellent healthcare services to Nigerians and Africans alike.

Serving both as a treatment centre and a teaching hospital, Baze University Hospital stands as a flagship model for integrating academic excellence with high-quality healthcare delivery. It continues to distinguish itself as a leader in Nigerian and African healthcare through its focus on innovation, medical education, and patient-centered care.

The Ambassador’s visit centered on exploring opportunities for educational partnerships and collaboration.

Ambassador Nyouky expressed keen interest in developing academic ties between Senegal and Baze University. He noted that Senegalese students would be encouraged to pursue higher education at Baze, as part of broader bilateral cooperation in the education sector.

In a show of goodwill, the Ambassador also confirmed his attendance at the university’s upcoming convocation ceremony, where he will be joined by his counterpart from Mali.

Widely referred to as “the university of tomorrow, today,” Baze University is known for its modern learning environment, seasoned faculty, and strong commitment to academic excellence. The university prides itself on being fully technology-driven, with smartboards in every classroom, digital systems for student and staff management, and accreditations from nine professional bodies.

With a current enrollment of 6,985 students, over 3,400 graduates, and a workforce of 920 staff members, Baze University continues to solidify its position as a premier destination for quality higher education in Nigeria and across Africa. The campus also benefits from a dedicated security team of 150 trained personnel, ensuring a safe and conducive learning environment for all.