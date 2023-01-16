Senegal road accident kills 19, wounds 24 ― President

By Tijesuni Jeminiwa
Senegal’s President Macky Sall has said a second road accident this month involving mass casualties had underlined the need for better road safety measures.

On Monday morning, 19 people were killed when a bus and another vehicle collided in the country’s north.

The bus driver was trying to avoid hitting a donkey when the collision happened, the AFP news agency quotes a witness as saying.

Last week, the president declared three days of mourning after a crash involving two buses left 40 people dead.

The government also banned buses from travelling at night and ended the practice of importing second-hand tyres.

This morning, Mr Sall sent his condolences to the families of those who died in the latest incident.

