Send App by Flutterwave resumes remittance transfers from Europe to Africa with enhanced features

After a pause, Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payment technology company, has announced the return of Send App to Europe, offering Africans in the diaspora a faster, more secure, and convenient way to send and receive money back home. This resumption reflects Flutterwave’s continued commitment to keep Africans connected through seamless and reliable payments regardless of where they might be globally.

Europe is home to one of the largest and most vibrant African diaspora communities globally. According to the World Bank, remittance flows to low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) are set to reach $690 billion by 2025, fuelled by increasing global mobility and the growing commitment of diasporas to support their home countries. The return of Send App empowers the African diaspora in Europe with a cost-effective way to send money home, strengthening these vital connections.

With upgraded infrastructure designed for faster processing and stronger security, Send App ensures that every transfer is delivered with both speed and confidence. Whether supporting family or covering urgent expenses, new and existing users can send money with confidence, anytime. The service now supports money transfers from Ireland, France, Germany, Italy to Nigeria, Egypt, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, and more African countries.

The refreshed Send App also allows users to complete their transactions using Visa cards or direct bank transfers, with plans to add other payment options. This ensures even greater flexibility for the diaspora, supporting their friends, families, and loved ones in Africa.

With upgraded security features and strict compliance with regulatory standards, Flutterwave delivers a remittance solution that gives users a sense of security, ensuring every transaction and user’s data is fully protected.

“This isn’t just a resumption; it’s a renewed commitment to our community,” said Olugbenga ‘GB’ Agboola, CEO and Founder of Flutterwave. “Send App in Europe means more speed, more choice, more security, and more value for Africans sending money back home, knowing their transfers are safe and seamless every step of the way.”

Send App also recently relaunched its services in the US after acquiring 20 additional Money Transmitter Licenses (MTLs) in 20 US states, giving the app increased direct-to-source coverage in the United States. These efforts follow Send App’s recent push to increase its presence in regions where African diasporans reside.