Senators’ wives mourn death of colleague

The wives of senators on Tuesday mourned the passing of one of their own, Professor Janet Plang, wife of Senator Diket Plang, who represents the Plateau Central Senatorial District.

In a condolence message, the Senators’ Wives Association of Nigeria described her death as sad and shocking, noting that her contributions, warmth, and wisdom would be fondly remembered and deeply missed.

A statement issued by the President of the Association, Dr. (Mrs.) Unoma Akpabio, described Professor Plang as “our beloved and distinguished sister, a woman of grace, intellect, and compassion — a true pillar in our circle and beyond. Her contributions, warmth, and wisdom will be remembered and deeply missed.”

On behalf of the association, Mrs. Akpabio prayed for the peaceful repose of the departed and for God to grant Senator Diket Plang, their children, and other loved ones the strength to bear the irreplaceable loss.

“Professor Janet’s remarkable life,” Akpabio noted, “was marked by her compassion, humility, and dedication to academia. Her contributions to the University of Jos and the Nigerian academic community have left a lasting impact.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones. May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace.

“Let us continue to keep her family in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” she added.

