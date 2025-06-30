Senators, traditional rulers back creation of Anioma State

No fewer than 80 senators and traditional rulers from South-East geopolitical zone have expressed overwhelming support for the bill seeking to create Anioma State.

The senators across party lines who supported the bill in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, appended their respective signatures in support of the proposed Anioma State creation.

Nigerian Tribune further gathered that more Senators are poised to join in the coming weeks.

The signatures of the Senators are being obtained sequel to the letter written and personally addressed to each of the Senators of the 10th National Assembly by Senator Ned Nwoko, representing Delta North Senatorial District in the Senate.

Senator Nwoko is championing the cause for the creation of the new state in the interest of national development, justice, and federal balance.

In the letter dated May 27, 2025, and addressed to the Senate President, Senator Nwoko sought their endorsement and support for the creation of Anioma State- a constitutional proposal captured under the Senate Bill 481, currently undergoing legislative consideration as part of the ongoing constitutional amendment process.

Senator Nwoko challenged his colleagues to rise to the occasion with courage, vision, and a commitment to justice.

“Let us be remembered as the Senate that brought balance to Nigeria’s state structure and healed a longstanding national wound,” he appealed.

In the letter titled “Anioma as Equity State,” Nwoko emphasized that the creation of Anioma State is not merely about redrawing boundaries or political convenience—it is a matter of equity, fair representation, and justice. He pointed out that the Southeast currently has five states, while other geopolitical zones have six or seven states.

“Anioma State, to be carved out of Delta State, is a just and logical solution to this imbalance,” he asserted, describing Anioma as a region with deep cultural and historical ties to the Southeast.

“Its creation will not only bring balance to Nigeria’s geopolitical structure but also promote national unity by addressing a longstanding grievance of the Igbo nation,” he added.

In a related development, the Ndigbo Progressive Traditional Rulers Forum also threw its full weight behind the campaign.

According to the letter dated May 15, 2025, signed by Eze Nnamdi Ofoegbu (Oroko Abia), Diawa I of Umudiawu Ancient Kingdom, Chairman of the Forum, and Igwe Sunny Orah, Secretary, the Traditional Rulers praised Senator Nwoko for his leadership and pledged their unwavering support.

“Your vision, passion, and courage in championing this noble cause resonate deeply with our mission as traditional rulers to uphold unity and fairness among all Igbo people.

“We are proud to identify with you in this historic endeavor and formally declare our support for the creation of Anioma State.

“Our Forum is committed to adding our royal voice and influence to this just cause and collaborating with you in every constructive way possible,” the group assured.