The Senatorial Candidate of Kaduna Central Senatorial District for the All Progressive Congress (APC), Muhammad Sani Dattijo, has unveiled a 10-point agenda ahead of the Presidential and National Assembly elections, slated for the 25th of February this year.

In his remarks shortly after unveiling the manifesto, the Senatorial candidate said, “in addition to the traditional responsibilities and oversight at the National Assembly, as a representative of this important constituency, I intend to be an inclusive representative that can be brought to account”.

According to him, “l want to focus on this ten key areas; Budgetary reforms focusing on fiscal stability and responsive budgeting for citizens needs, explore resource mobilization across MDAs, coordination and collaboration to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and Rural Area Economic Investment Agenda.”

Other thematic areas of the unveiled manifesto include; “Knowledge Economy & Human Capital Agenda, Expansion of Affordable Healthcare Coverage, Security & Defense Reform Bill, Climate Resiliency and Renewal Energy Agenda, Open and Safe Public Schools Agenda, Poverty Reduction and Health and Education grants to indigent students, women and the vulnerable.” Dattijo said.

The Senatorial Candidate also promised regular town hall meetings and engagements to get the inputs and feedback of constituents into various legislative processes in addition to running functional constituency office when elected as a Senator representing the good people of Kaduna Central Senatorial District.





The unveiling event held at the Kaduna Business School was well attended by a cross-section of politicians, heads of MDAs, civil society groups, the media, party and union leadership and academia.

In their separate remarks, Senator (General) Sani Saleh said, ‘as someone who was at the Senate, I can say that this is innovative, leaving no one in doubt on the capacity and zeal of Dattijo to serve and represent his people at the senate.”

Also speaking, Kaduna Secretary of All Progressive Congress (APC), Hon Yahaya Babapate, said, “as a party we commend our Senatorial Candidate for unveiling a blueprint, which is the first in our political history. And we are confident if elected, Dattijo will be one of the best Senators at the 10th Senate.”

