Senator Yari moves to revive Bakolori dam to improve food security

Thousands of farmers, under the Bakolori Irrigation Scheme, in Zamfara State, are in a frenzied mood, following a major intervention by Senator Abdulaziz Yari to address the challenges confronting Bakolori Dam in the state.

Senator Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar, representing Zamfara West and Chairman, Senate Committee on Water Resources and Sanitation, facilitated the intervention to improve food security.

The Bakolori Irrigation Scheme, one of the largest in Nigeria, has, for years, suffered from faulty irrigation gates, siltation and blocked secondary drains, crippling dry-season farming and threatening food security in the state.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that following a request letter on October 4 from the Apex Water Users Association, Senator Yari directed K.K. Technologies Limited to lead immediate rehabilitation works.

The scope of work includes the immediate repair of one faulty water gate supplying water to the irrigation area, servicing of another functioning gate, desilting of 20 to 30 secondary drains in the scheme, and assessment of Anka, Bukkuyum and NATO dams for possible rectification.

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The management of the Bakolori Dam Scheme and the leadership of the Water Users Associations expressed appreciation to Senator Yari for the intervention.

Farmers sighted on their farmlands were full of praise for the senator’s intervention.

Beyond the repairs, the intervention also includes the provision of fertiliser, tractors, mini-tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, and semi-automated and motorised transplanters to empower the Water Users Associations, with a solid arrangement for maintenance and judicious use.

Yari has promised to follow up with the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation on a permanent solution to the dam’s siltation.

When completed, the rehabilitation is expected to restore water flow to thousands of hectares of farmland and boost rice production, returning Bakolori to its status as the food basket of the state.

In his remarks, the Project Manager of the Bakolori Irrigation Scheme, Alhaji Umar Adamu, described the intervention as timely and life-saving, as its impact could not be quantified.

He noted that no words were enough to thank the senator for the intervention, but he promised to mobilise all Bakolori irrigation farmers to support Yari.

Also, chairman of the Bakolori Water Users Association, Alhaji Yakubu Abubakar Marafa, said the senator’s intervention had become a rescue initiative for over 80,000 registered and unregistered members of his association.