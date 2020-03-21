Senator Smart should renew his synergy with gov Bello ― Women Leader

A woman leader from Kogi West Senatorial district, Chief Mrs. Blessing Agbaje has called on Senator Smart Adeyemi to renew his synergy with the Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello so that the Kogi West will not lose out in the scheme of things in the State.

She gave the advise while addressing the press saying there was the need for collective support for the winner.

According to her, she would continue to mobilize the womenfolk for the support of Senator Smart Adeyemi just as they did during the election as God saw their efforts and good they were not in vain.

She also called on the people of Kogi West to let go of all the political wranglings that characterized the last senatorial election in the district that eventually saw the emergence of Senator Smart Adeyemi of the All People’s Congress, APC.

“The people of the district have made a very wise decision to vote in Senator Smart Adeyemi and our collective support to him at red chamber will give him mind of concentration to bargain our needs and desires.

The women leader insisted that politics is not a do and die game adding that the qualities that made up Smart Adeyemi made people vote for him and he should be allowed to settle to work.

“He has been tested once and we saw the quality performance in developmental politics and that’s what the people are looking for.

“Senator Smart Adeyemi is a great politician who understands the pains of the people, we are looking unto him for the dividend of democracy, the Kogi West Senatorial cannot afford to be in lock horn politics anymore, we have suffered for it.” She lamented.

” Enough is enough in dangling with our future, our district is yearning for development and the senator is the strong man we have up there.” She said.

On the situation in Kogi State, Chief Mrs Agbaje noted that to who much is given, much is expected as she called on the Governor of the State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello who she said has been doing well in governance but only need to do more in the crime surge across the State.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE