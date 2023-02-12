Adelowo Oladipo – Minna

The Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District at the National Assembly Abuja, Senator Mohammad Sani Musa, has condemned the recent attack on some parts of Gurara and Paikoro local government areas that led to the death of the Divisional Police Officer ( DPO) Paikoro Division of the State Police Command and four other police personnel.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Director, Media &Publicity Sani Musa (313) Campaign Organization and made available to the newsmen on Sunday in Minna, While appreciating the gallantry of the police officers, the Senator condemned in strong terms the incessant attack on communities by the bandits.

In a message issued to commiserate with the state police command and condoled the families of security officers who lost their lives during the attack, the Senator decried that the attack is one of the several too many to bear.

The Senator assured that as a Niger east senatorial zone representative, he will continue to work assiduously with relevant security agencies to ensure security in the zone.

The Senator, however, expressed concern and pain over the attacks that have distorted economic activities in the Niger East, known for its contribution to the food security of the country.

“We will continue to work and encourage security agents to go after the hoodlums and end banditry in our Senatorial zone, they may try our will and think they are succeeding, but Allah SWT will continue to guide us to complete their nefarious act

“I pray Allah swt to grant the deceased officers eternal rest and the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” the Senator concluded.