Senator Plang mourns ex-Plateau deputy gov, Tyoden

The Senator representing the Plateau Central senatorial district of Plateau State, Senator Diket Plang, has described the death of former Deputy Governor of the state, Professor Sonni Gwanle Tyoden, as “sudden and painful.”

In a condolence message, Plang commiserated with the Plateau State Government, Mangu Local Government Council, the Miskham Mwaghavul & the Mangu Traditional Council and the Tyoden Royal family of Pushit over the sudden demise of the erudite professor of political science.

He noted that the departed was a renowned lecturer of political science and a vice-chancellor at the University of Jos before his foray into politics and later became the deputy of Plateau State for a solid eight years deputising Former Governor Simon Lalong.

According to the senator, the deceased was a world-class academic scholar whose teachings and research endeavours made significant contributions to the growth of political science, adding that the late Professor was also a model of humility and transparency.

Senator Plang further highlighted that Tyoden was a perfect gentleman who,till the end exhibited great maturity in politics, was ready to go all out to contribute in whatever capacity for the development of the state.

“We have missed a brilliant politician, seasoned administrator and exceptional academia who distinguished himself in the service of his people, first, as a vice-chancellor and then as deputy governor of Plateau State.

“On behalf of my family, the people of the Plateau Central Senatorial District of Plateau State, I mourn the passage of a gentleman, an Uncle, a mentor and a political leader who passed away in the early hours of Sunday after a brief illness.

“May his soul rest in peace; I pray to God to accept the deceased’s soul and grant fortitude to the family and friends he left to bear this irreparable loss” He prayed.