Senator Plang congratulates new ASUU national president

The Chairman Senate Committee on Labor, Employment, and Productivity, who is also the senator representing the Plateau Central senatorial district of Plateau State, Senator Diket Plang, has congratulated the new National President, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Professor Christopher Piwuna.

Senator Plang, in a congratulatory statement, praised Professor Piwuna as the definition of devotion and altruism in service, particularly in the academic community, where he has mentored and taught students for over two decades.

According to him, as a former Chairman of the University of Jos chapter of the union, Professor Piwuna demonstrated strong ethical value, negotiation tactics couple with empathy adding that the new national president has the capacity to build consensus and represent the interest of members.

He stated that the Union is fortunate to have a dedicated, principled and disciplined man to steer the affairs of the vibrant union, and that the overwhelming support that resulted in his election was a clear testament to the union’s belief in his ability to serve as its leader.

“I’m pleased with the path you’ve set for yourself. You have always stood out for commitment and unwavering pursuit of excellence. I am confident that you new position as the ASUU’s National President is a significant step towards a strong and understanding partnership between your union and federal government, especially on the demands at stake.

“I am confident that your experience as a unionist and leadership qualities will enable you to make a significant impact in your new assignment. I therefore congratulate you and other elected officials of the union”.

