The Senator representing Plateau Central Senatorial District of Plateau State, Senator Diket Plang, has commended the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for bringing succour to the families of victims of the Plateau crises in the six local government areas of the state.

Senator Plang, in a signed statement, said the first lady’s gesture under the programme “Renewed Hope Initiative Foundation (RHIF), through which N500 million were doled out to 500 families affected by the communal crisis in Plateau State, will ameliorate the hardship families of victims of the crisis are passing through.

“This is a demonstration of motherly love; the gesture is in tandem with the slogan of Renewed Hope of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

his is a renewed hope for our people because no one, especially the victims, had ever thought that the Federal Government would come up with such a huge amount of money for such a large number of victims.

“It is like a dream come true; for us, hope has actually been renewed. This is a good intention from the mother of the nation. It will inject life into the traumatised victims of the crisis.

We appreciate the gesture and thank the First Lady for taking Plateau State into consideration in the scheme of her project.

“Apart from the RHIF, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has contributed immensely to humanity, governance, and the success, growth, and development of the ruling party with her laudable programmes and achievements both as a three-term senator and former first lady of Lagos State; this is just a continuation of her gesture,” he said.

The senator charged those saddled with the responsibility of disbursement of the fund to ensure that the selection of the beneficiaries truly reflected the victims of the crisis, adding that the concept and thought of the first lady in this direction are superb.

He therefore enjoined the people of Mangu and other beneficiary local government areas of the state to embrace peace and shun any act that might lead to the breakdown of law and order.

