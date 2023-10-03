Senator Diket Plang of Plateau State has commended the federal government, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) over the suspension of the planned strike action billed to commence today.

Senator Plang, in a signed statement made available to newsmen, said the understanding and sense of patriotism exhibited by organized labour depicted their readiness to partner with President Bola Tinubu’s government to reposition the economy.

He stated that the decision of the unions to suspend the strike as a result of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the federal government negotiating team has doused the impending tension and the likely disruption of economic activities that might have arisen in the country.

The federal lawmaker assured that the President Tinubu-led administration will create limitless opportunities for its teeming young population and rebuild global confidence, adding that the economic reforms will rejuvenate and reposition the economy.

“The President has all it takes to return the economy to the path of prosperity. I want to thank the NLC and TUC for their understanding of the situation. The economy is in the process of total healing and, therefore, requires stability along the line to complete the process set in motion by Mr. President.

“The 10th Assembly, under the able leadership of His Excellency Distinguished Senator Godswill Akpabio, the uncommon President of the Senate, will bring up strong legislation that will take care of Nigerians. Both the public and private sectors should give maximum support to the renewed hope agenda of Mr President towards a truly progressive and better Nigeria,” he said.

Senator Plang added that the issue of palliative measures to cushion the effects of hardship in the country should not be seen as the sole responsibility of the government alone, adding that the private sector and other wealthy Nigerians should support the government in this regard.

