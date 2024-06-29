The immediate past Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Wale Adebayo, has described the recent confession to vote-buying by the Deputy Minority leader of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Lere Oyewumi, as a blatant disregard for the democratic process.

This is in reaction to a viral video sighted on Friday where the senator confessed to partaking in vote buying during the 2023 general elections.

The lawmaker, who is representing Osun West district, made the confession while receiving defectors into the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), where he explained how he sent his aide on an errand on the eve of the election with his money for vote buying but was rejected by strong supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, the former IPAC Chairman, in a statement made available to Tribune Online on Saturday, condemned the act by the senator, adding that the Senator’s actions during the election have undermined the will of the people.

While the ex-IPAC chair in the statement urged relevant authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly and take appropriate action against it.

He said, “I am utterly dismayed by the statement made by Senator Oyewumi. His confession of engaging in vote-buying during the recent election is a blatant disregard for the democratic process and the rule of law.

“As a public servant, Senator Oyewumi has a moral and ethical obligation to uphold the integrity of the electoral system. His actions have not only undermined the will of the people but have also cast a shadow of doubt on the legitimacy of the election results.

“I strongly urge the relevant authorities to investigate this matter thoroughly and take appropriate action against Senator Oyewumi.

“Allowing such blatant disregard for the democratic process to go unchecked sets a dangerous precedent and erodes the public’s trust in our elected officials.

“I hope this incident serves as a wake-up call for all politicians to prioritize the principles of free and fair elections above their personal interests. It is only through such a commitment that we can strengthen our democracy and ensure that the voices of the people are truly represented,” the statement reads.

