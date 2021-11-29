Senator Orji Kalu visits IPOB leader, Kanu in DSS custody

Chief Whip of the Senate and former Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, on Monday paid a visit to the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, where he said the latter was in good health.

In a post on his verified Facebook page, Kalu said, “This afternoon, I visited my brother, Maazi Nnamdi Kanu in DSS custody, Abuja. I met him in good health and care and we discussed ‘Umunne’.

“In 2001 when I was Governor, I made his father Eze Israel Okwu Kanu traditional ruler of Akwara Ukwu and since then the family has been very close to me”.

“I understand that Nnamdi has an insane amount of people rooting for his back home and I encouraged him to consider the consequences of certain actions and utterances for the sake of the same people.

“Even though my ideology and his ideology are totally different, God has made us brothers and we can’t run away from each other.

“I owe him and Nigerians good counselling…Whether he and his family listen to me or not, I will continue counselling him as I have always done in the past. What we need most is a peaceful and secure society,” Kalu said.

