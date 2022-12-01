Senator Orji Kalu sues for peace in Abia

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, has sued for peaceful coexistence among residents of Abia State, for development to thrive, stressing that nothing tangible can be achieved in an atmosphere of chaos.

Kalu appealed to the people of the state to eschew violence and learn to resolve their differences with dialogue.

According to a statement signed by the spokesperson of the Orji Uzor Kalu Campaign Organization, Sunday Idika, the former Abia State Governor made the remarks in Washington DC while interacting with selected Abians on Thursday, enjoining them to adhere strictly to the lessons and teachings of Jesus Christ and embrace love.

“No society thrives without peace and no development will ever be achieved in a society without peace. We should always embrace dialogue as a way to resolve conflict instead of taking arms against ourselves.

“Let us be at peace with ourselves, let there be peace in our hearts and in our homes. We must learn to love as Christ admonished us in the Holy Book. The number of court cases in Abia State today is unprecedented. Everywhere is filled with hatred, envy, bitterness and so on; this is unacceptable,” he said.

The Abia North Senator advised residents of the state to eschew violence and any act that may undermine the peaceful conduct of the 2023 general elections.

He also advised the political gladiators to play the game according to the rules.





“I want to enjoin our people to ensure that the election is peaceful. We should not engage in any violence. Elections are not a do-or-die affair. I want to enjoin everybody and all the players to please ensure we maintain peace. We don’t want any political party to unleash violence on the people,” Kalu said.