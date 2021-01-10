Senator Oriolowo escapes death during gunmen attack in Ikire

The Senator representing Osun West Senatorial District, Adelere Oriolowo was on Sunday afternoon attacked by yet-to-be-identified gunmen in the state.

Tribune Online investigations revealed that the senator was at a senatorial meeting in Ikire town where he was attacked.

It was gathered that the attack was first launched on Oriolowo when he stood up to speak at the meeting but to his amazement was booed by some angry youths around the meeting venue.

Sources hinted that it took the prompt intervention of the deputy governor, Mr Benedict Alabi, security men that saved the senator from being lynched by the gunmen.

Few minutes after he left the venue of the meeting, sources told Tribune Online that he was attacked again along Ibadan-Ife road by the attackers who waylaid him, shattered the windscreen of his vehicles.

Present at the meeting, according to informed sources were the state deputy governor; Osun APC senatorial leader, Yinusa Amobi; the serving House Of Representative member in the district, Hon. Taiwo Oluga among others.

Reacting to the development, Oriolowo’s spokesperson, Mr Niyi Isamotu attributed the attack to the handiwork of unknown assailants who were desperate to terminate his boss’ life.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. JUSTICE NWAFOR joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

ICYMI: Nigeria Back Into Recession, Worst Since 1987

Nigeria is back into a recession. This time, it is the worst the country has experienced since 1987…

ICYMI: Salami Panel Wants Magu, Other Policemen In EFCC Removed

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the report of the judicial commission of inquiry on the investigation of Ibrahim Magu, the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), headed by Justice Ayo Salami (retd)…