Senator Oluremi Tinubu, APC women, donate cash, relief materials to flood victims in Yobe

Senator representing Lagos Central, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, accompanied by the leadership of the Women Presidential Campaign Team of the All Progressives Congress (APC) visited Damaturu, Yobe state capital at the weekend to symptahise with victims of recent flood disaster.

A sum of N20 million cash donation was given to the affected victims of the ecological disaster.

The team has continued to identify with people affected by the recent flood disaster in some states across the country during which they have donated cash, food and essential household items to mitigate the impact of the flood.

Addressing the victims, wife of the APC presidential candidate and Chairperson of the Women Campaign team said her team found it necessary to visit Yobe State to commiserate with the people over the natural disaster that has destroyed livelihoods.

In her speech, she prayed to God to avert a recurrence.

Tinubu made a presentation of N20 million, stating that 400 victims will be supported with 50,000 Naira each to enable them recapitalise the small-scale businesses which they were engaged in before the flooding occurred.

She also presented food and household items sent by the First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari.





Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni in his speech, appreciated the team for their moral and financial supports.

He noted that the donated cash and food items will go a long way in bringing succour to the victims.

The women’s campaign delegation which has the wife of the APC Vice Presidential candidate, Hajiya Nana Shettima, as co-chair, also visited the palace of the Emir of Damaturu, Alhaji Shehu Hashimi Ibn El-Kanemi II, where they commiserated with the respected monarch over the recent demise of his son, Abba Sadiq Shehu Hashimi.