Senator Nnamani mourns Dr Nwodo

Former Governor of Enugu State and Senator representing Enugu East in the Senate, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, has lamented over the demise of a foremost political leader in the state, Dr Joe Nwodo.

Senator Nnamani said the death of Dr Nwodo has created a huge void in the political landscape of Enugu State and beyond.

In his condolence message to the Nwodo family of Enugu State yesterday, Senator Nnamani noted that the late senior scion of the Nwodo dynasty was an ebullient political leader with admirable charisma, intellect and candour.

He added: “Dr Nwodo was a great scholar and engaging orator. He was an extraordinary intellectual and a renowned constitutional lawyer who stood to be counted when it mattered.”

The former governor pointed out that the late Nwodo was one of the dependable elder statesmen who worked for the peace, unity and development of Enugu State.

In late Dr Nwodo, Sen Nnamani noted, “Enugu State and indeed Nigeria have both lost a political colossus and unrepentant nationalist who believed in the sanctity of our unity as one nation under God.”

He urged the government and people of Enugu State to take solace in the fact that late Dr Nwodo lived an exemplary life and left indelible footprints in the sand of time.

Senator Nnamani added that the only way to immortalize Dr Nwodo is to uphold his ideals of a peaceful society where equity, justice and fairness remain the guiding principles in all aspects of our national life.

Late Dr Nwodo was a frontline presidential aspirant under the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC) in the ill-fated Third Republic.

