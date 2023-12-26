Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the lawmaker representing Kogi Central senatorial district has expressed sadness over the latest round of violence and killings in Plateau, describing it as “as one tragedy too many”.

The Plateau State Police Command on Tuesday disclosed that 96 persons were killed while 221 houses were set ablaze during the Christmas Eve attacks by gunmen in the State.

The state governor, Caleb Mutfwang when featured on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily on Tuesday, said the death toll in the latest coordinated attacks on Plateau has risen to over 115.

While condoling with the government and the people of Plateau, Senator Natasha said it’s a difficult moment to celebrate Christmas wholeheartedly knowing people are being killed for no just cause.

She, however, called for the arrest and prosecution of the culprits while urging the federal government to put measures in place to mitigate against the recurrence of such dastardly act.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Primate Ayodele releases 91-page prophecy for 2024

The leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has released his prophecies for 2024 as it is…

NIMC issues new guidelines for date of birth modification

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has issued new guidelines for the modification of…

Sen Natasha spreads Christmas cheer with generous palliatives in Kogi Central

In commemoration of Christmas and New Year celebrations, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (Kogi Central), has put smiles on…

Five Nigerian musicians who had the biggest hit songs in 2023

Nigeria’s music industry had a remarkable year, with talented singers and hit songs making…

History will judge me, I gave Nigeria my best as ‘president,’ IBB declares

Former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida (IBB) has said history will judge him as leader of the country for…

Anthony Joshua beats Otto Wallin in five rounds

Anthony Joshua delivered one of his best displays in recent memory with an impressive stoppage of Otto Wallin in…