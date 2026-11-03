Senator Natasha equips Kogi schools with laptops to mark three years in Senate

Lawmaker representing Kogi Central in the Red Chamber, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has distributed laptop computers and other smart devices to selected secondary schools in the district as part of activities marking her third anniversary in the Senate.

This was contained in a statement signed by her media aide Mike Idoko and made available to journalists on Tuesday.

The intervention took place on Monday, November 2, 2026, when the senator visited OCSS Oboroke, Adavi Model Secondary School, Adavi Eba, and Community Secondary School, Obangede, to support digital learning and improve students’ access to educational resources.

Speaking during the visits, Akpoti-Uduaghan said the initiative reflected her commitment to quality representation, educational development and youth empowerment.

She said, “For me, the essence of representation is not simply to occupy an office or make speeches in the chambers of the National Assembly. It is about making a difference in the lives of the people who entrusted us with their mandate.

“Education remains one of the most important investments we can make in the future of our society. These smart devices are not merely computers; they are instruments of opportunity, learning, innovation and empowerment. I want our children to understand that their geographical location should never limit their access to knowledge or their aspirations in life.

“As we mark three years in office, I remain conscious of the responsibility that comes with the mandate you have given me. I will continue to do everything within my capacity to ensure that Kogi Central receives quality representation and benefits from meaningful developmental interventions.”

The lawmaker urged the students to make effective use of the devices, embrace digital literacy and remain committed to their studies.

She also charged teachers and school administrators to ensure that the equipment was properly maintained and deployed for educational purposes.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, who was elected into the 10th National Assembly to represent Kogi Central, said her constituency interventions covered education, healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture, youth empowerment and economic development.

In the health sector, she has sponsored Senate Bill 521, seeking the establishment of a Federal Medical Centre in Ihima to improve access to specialist medical services in Kogi Central and neighbouring communities.

Other interventions, according to the statement, include advocacy for improved roads, potable water, school facilities, solar-powered infrastructure, skills acquisition programmes and support for women and young people.

The senator has also spoken on issues bordering on public accountability, social justice, equitable resource allocation and responsive governance.

At Community Secondary School, Obangede, the Chairman of the Governing Council, Dr Shehu Sule, commended the senator for extending the intervention to the institution.

In an address presented during the visit, Sule praised her representation and contributions to education and human capital development.

He said, “It is a great pleasure and rare honorary privilege to host not just a distinguished senator but the most popular, most outstanding and most celebrated female office holder in the contemporary Nigerian political space.

“We are therefore deeply blessed to be in your presence and be part of the history you have created through uncommon quality representation, provision of people-oriented projects, immense contribution to human capital development and great strides towards education.”

Sule also said the senator had inspired young people, particularly girls, describing her leadership as a source of encouragement to the younger generation.

He appealed for sustained collaboration between the senator and the school, noting that the devices would support teaching and learning while exposing students to wider educational opportunities.

He added, “We seek your esteemed indulgence to seize this rare but golden opportunity to present you with an award in recognition of your outstanding leadership, commitment to education and inspiration to the girl-child and youth in Nigeria.”

The school official further expressed optimism about the senator’s political future, saying her reputation extended beyond Kogi Central.