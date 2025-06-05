Senator Natasha disowns cloned audio, false video in circulation

The Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has disowned trending online audio and video, purported to have featured a conversation with a journalist in which she allegedly claimed that the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, blackmailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure that the Federal Government jails her.

Natasha, while dissociating herself from the said video and audio recording, urged the general public to disregard the said video in its entirety.

In a statement the Senator signed personally signed Wednesday in Abuja, described the purported audio and video as deliberate act of misinformation targeted at damaging her reputation, inciting public distrust, and sowing discord within the leadership of the National Assembly.

The statement reads: “My attention has been drawn to a video currently trending online purporting to feature me in a conversation with a journalist in which I allegedly claimed that the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, blackmailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure that the Federal Government jails me.

“I categorically and unequivocally dissociate myself from the said video and audio recording. At no time did i grant such an interview or engage in any conversation of that nature with any journalist or individual. The voice in the video is not mine and has clearly been cloned and manipulated with malicious intent.

“This is a deliberate act of misinformation targeted at damaging my reputation, inciting public distrust, and sowing discord within the leadership of the National Assembly and the Federal Government. I find this act not only mischievous and criminal but also a dangerous use of technology to spread disinformation.

“The general public is hereby advised to disregard the said video in its entirety. It is false, misleading, and should be treated as a product of desperate elements intent on tarnishing the image of a law-abiding and peace-loving public servant.

“I remain committed to the principles of truth, justice, and responsible democratic engagement. I have already directed my legal team and relevant security agencies to investigate the source of this malicious content, with a view to bringing the perpetrators to justice.

“The public is further advised to be vigilant and not to fall prey to coordinated campaigns of disinformation and digital impersonation aimed at misleading Nigerians and causing undue political tension.”

