Senator Musa flags-off reelection campaign in Niger East

The Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District at the National Assembly Abuja, Senator Sani Musa on Tuesday in Suleja LGA of Niger State flagged- off his campaign for reelection in the upcoming 2023 general election in the country with a promise to consolidate the gains he has recorded in the last four years.

Senator Musa however pleaded on behalf of the ruling All Progressive Congress-led administration not only at the Centre but also in the state and local government levels over perceived below-expectation performance from 2015 till date, stressing that if they were given the opportunity for reelection this year, that the elected and appointed office holders would readjust their mistakes for sterling performance in Post- 2023 general elections across the country

Addressing the tumultuous party supporters and stakeholders from across the nine local government areas in the zone, at the Suleja Township Stadium on Tuesday, the Federal legislator appreciated Nigerlites especially the people of his Constituents for their cooperation and support adding said that he was overwhelmed with the crowd that received him, the state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, the State Party Chairman of the Party, Honourable Haliru Zakari Jikantoro Haliru among others for coming out enmass to receive him alongside others and thanked them for the support.

He however called on them to demonstrate their love for him and other party leaders present at the official Flag-off of APC’s Zone B zonal rally by translating it to their votes in the forthcoming 2023 general elections at all levels for the continuity of good governance and progress of the state in particular and Nigeria in general.

ALSO READ: 2023: It’s time to vote APC out of Lagos — Onitiri

Earlier, the Gubernatorial candidate of the APC in the state, Hon. Umaru Mohammed Bago called on the eligible voters in Niger State to come out enmass and cast their votes for him, senator Mohammed Sani Musa as a senator and all other candidates of the APC including Hon. Adamu Abubakar a younger relation of former Military Head of State Gen Abdulsalami Alhaji Abubakar (rtd) who is contesting for Chanchaga Federal Constituency of the State at the House of Representatives Abuja.

He said citizens of the state should expect more progress and development if candidates of the APC were voted into their several elective offices in the forthcoming general elections.