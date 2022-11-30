Senator Makarfi tasks opposition parties to unite, chase out bad governance

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, former National Chairman of the Caretaker committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi has called on the opposition parties in the country to unite to chase out the All Progressives Congress (APC) bad governance.

He also said any party that does not respect Nigeria’s diversity, particularly religious differences must not be allowed to rule the country or state.

Senator Makarfi who also canvassed support for the Presidential and State Governorship candidates of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and Isa Muhammad Ashiru come 2023, urged electorates not to allow themselves to be deceived under the guise of religion to make a wrong choice.

He stated this when he accompanied the Kaduna State Governorship candidate, Hon. Ashiru to a meeting with the Christian clergy under the Christian Association of Nigeria'(CAN), the Muslim Ummahs, and the Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU).

Senator Makarfi, who was one-time National Caretaker Committee Chairman of PDP said, “You will never find Ashiru lacking in terms of equity and fairness, hence he deserves our support to reposition the state from its present polarized state.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“There is so much frustration in the land, so we must get it right on the first ballot, deceit was used in the past but cannot work again in 2023 but the opposition must come together to chase out bad government.

“APC strategy is to divide people on various grounds and now religion is being used but we must not fall for it because in a divided society you need to bring people together”.

He called on the State guber hopeful for the restoration of the teaching of religious studies in schools if he is eventually elected, for the purpose of restoring morality and proper upbringing of children.

Senator Makarfi reminded the Christians and Muslims alike of all the efforts he put in place while in office as Governor to unify the citizens of the state on all fronts on the platform of the PDP but lamented that the State has never been polarized on religious grounds like it is today, urging all to kill it by voting the PDP or it has the potential of consuming us all someday.