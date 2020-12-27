Senator Kumo’s death loss to APC ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the death of Senator Saidu Umar Kumo as “a major loss to the ruling APC” saying that “he was our pillar of strength in Gombe State whose defection in 2019 had energized our supporters for change.”

This was contained in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), which maintained that in a condolence message, the President said:

“I have received the news of the death of Senator Kumo with profound shock and sadness because his contributions to the growth of our party cannot be forgotten.

“Let me put it on record that the history of victory in 2019 cannot be written without reckoning with the significant contributions of the late Senator Saidu Umar Kumo who had brought his enormous political goodwill into our efforts to retain power.”

President Buhari also mourned the death of Madawakin Keffi, Abubakar Senior, “a distinguished civil servant” and the second in command in the Keffi Emirate Council.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of their souls and for the fortitude of their families, friends, associates, the governments and people of Gombe and Nasarawa States to bear the losses.

