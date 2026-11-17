Senator Sumaila Kawu has acknowledged growing dissatisfaction among Nigerians, particularly in the northern region, over the economic hardship in the country, urging the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to take steps to rebuild public confidence ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Kawu, however, expressed optimism that the party could regain the support of Nigerians if the government effectively communicates the expected benefits of President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms.

The senator made this known on Tuesday while speaking on Arise Television’s The Morning Show, where he admitted that the economic realities associated with the administration’s reforms had created difficulties for citizens, particularly those struggling with the rising cost of living.

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“We are doing our best. I believe, and I know there are some challenges, more especially it has to do with the economic reality because of the reforms of Mr President,” he said.

He maintained that the APC could change the political narrative within 60 days if its members took deliberate steps to reconnect with Nigerians and explain the government’s policies.

“I believe that if we do the needful in 60 days, we will change the narration and we will reassure Nigerians that we have the capacity to challenge or to defeat the opposition,” he said.

Explaining the dissatisfaction surrounding the reforms, Kawu said public discontent was understandable given the hardship many households were experiencing.

He urged APC members to engage citizens at the grassroots and communicate what he described as the long-term benefits of the government’s economic policies.

“People are not happy because of the suffering. Therefore, I am saying, let us talk to the people. Let us explain to them in detail that, in the end, this is the benefit of these reforms.

“For the suffering of the people of today, people will be happy tomorrow. This is the message which I want us to take to the grassroots,” he added.