Senator Katung urges religious leaders to promote peace in Southern Kaduna

Senator Sunday Marshall Katung, the senator representing Kaduna South Senatorial District, has appealed to religious leaders to continue to preach the gospel of peace and unity across Kaduna State, particularly in Southern Kaduna communities.

Senator Katung made the appeal at a meeting with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) of the senatorial district.

He charged the religious leaders with the responsibility of continually promoting peace, moral formation, and motivation for national development.

“You are saddled with the responsibility of preaching peace and inspiring our people towards positive transformation.

“Our senatorial district will experience higher growth and development if we continue to live in peace and unity.

“I appeal to our religious fathers to continue to preach peace, unity and cohesion to our citizens. We must as a people live together irrespective of our different backgrounds, faith and tribes; that is the only way we can attract development to our region,” he said.

Senator Katung further thanked the religious leaders for their unwavering support, prayers, and belief in him.

“I deeply appreciate all those who are interceding for me and the mandate I carry. Without these prayers, we could not have recorded the achievements so far,” he added.

The senator pledged to continue to champion the cause of good governance by ensuring greater access to quality education and opportunities for youth to thrive.

“We will address the issue of poverty through small-scale enterprises and skill acquisition programmes.”

He also pointed out his inclusive approach to leadership, saying: “I have never related with anyone on the grounds of religion or tribe. For me, party politics ends after elections, and what matters to me is governance.

“I must also acknowledge the significant roles played by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his Vice President, and our Governor in supporting the establishment of the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia.”

In their responses, the leadership of both CAN and JNI commended Senator Katung for his visionary and inclusive leadership.

They assured him of their continued prayers, support, and commitment to working together for the peace and progress of Southern Kaduna.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE