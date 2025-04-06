Senator Katung donates food items, N11m cash to orphans, widows in constituency

The Senator representing Kaduna South Senatorial District, Sunday Katung has donated food items and N11 million cash to orphans, widows and other vulnerable persons in his senatorial district.

The recipients of this assistance include three centers: the Rafiki Orphanage Home in Unguwar Rimi, Jama’a Local Government Area; the ECWA Widows School in Samaru Kataf, Zangon-Kataf Local Government Area; and the Gweimen Centre in Kwoi, Jaba Local Government Area.

At these centers, Senator Katung, represented by Ali Kalat, the Minority Leader of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, explained that the donation stemmed from his commitment to assisting vulnerable members of society, a mission he has pursued for over three decades.

Katung noted that giving to the less-privileged on his birthday has been a yearly act, saying, because they shared the same birthday with his mother they decided to celebrate with the poor and vulnerable persons in the society.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the distribution committee, Mr. Gideon Gwani said the food items donated were bags of rice, noodles , semolina and spaghetti, worth millions.

