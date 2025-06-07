Senator Karimi vows to deepen democratic gains in Kogi Westa

The senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Sunday Karimi, has reaffirmed his commitment to delivering more dividends of democracy to his constituents.

Speaking in Lokoja on Saturday at the Press Center of Nigerian Union of Journalists during a media parley marking his second year in office, Senator Karimi outlined his achievements and ongoing projects, expressing satisfaction with his performance in the Senate so far.

“I remain committed to bringing more developmental projects and democratic benefits to the people of Kogi West,” the lawmaker said.

Senator Karimi revealed that he has sponsored over ten bills, including an amendment to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act, many of which have passed various stages in the legislative process. Additionally, he has moved over 30 motions in the Senate, touching on key issues of national and regional importance.

Highlighting his contributions to infrastructure, Karimi stated that numerous projects are currently ongoing across Kogi West. “I have provided transformers and solar-powered streetlights to over 500 communities. We have also rehabilitated more than 140 boreholes to improve access to potable drinking water in areas like Lokoja, Kabba-Bunu, Yagba East, and Yagba West,” he explained.

He further noted that road projects worth over N2 billion are ongoing across the senatorial district, aimed at improving transportation and connectivity.

On health, Senator Karimi disclosed the construction of a cottage hospital in Edoo, Lokoja Local Government Area, as part of his intervention projects. He also spoke about his personal investment in security, particularly the establishment of a Forward Operations Base (FOB) along the Kogi-Kwara border to combat criminal activities. “I spent over N750 million on this security project out of love for my people,” he said.

Karimi also announced various empowerment initiatives, including the release of N100 million to support women in the district and another N60 million to a separate group of beneficiaries. Additionally, he said 1,000 students in Kogi West received a total of N100 million in scholarship funds.

Addressing educational development, the senator announced plans to build a new Computer-Based Test (CBT) center in Yagba at a cost of over N250 million.

“Before now, there was only one CBT center between Egbe and Kabba. I have purchased 250 laptops, funded fencing, and other facilities to make the new center operational in the next three months,” he said.

In support of educational advancement, Karimi also pledged a bursary award of N300 million to students across Kogi State in solidarity with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s support group.

Commending President Tinubu’s efforts in addressing inherited challenges, Senator Karimi said, “The President is doing well. We must continue to support his administration to ensure Nigeria progresses.”

He concluded by saying that his focus remains on service delivery and not media propaganda.

“I do what I do out of the fear of God and a genuine desire to serve my people,” he affirmed.