Senator Karimi lauds Tinubu’s appointment of Oludare as NDIC MD

The Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Sen. Sunday Karimi, has described the appointment and nomination of Mr. Thompson Oludare Sunday for confirmation by the Senate as Managing Director (MD) of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) as a well-thought-out decision by President Ahmed Bola Tinubu that will help reposition the corporation.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Lokoja, the Senator assured that the new Managing Director brings decades of banking experience and expressed confidence that his appointment will protect depositors’ funds and ensure their deposits are reimbursed.

Senator Karimi highlighted Oludare’s impressive academic qualifications, including first and second degrees in Economics and a PhD in fields relevant to protecting depositors’ funds. As a key player in the banking sector, he assured that Oludare’s experience will help maintain the stability of the financial system by supervising and regulating insured financial institutions.

Senator Karimi thanked President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for identifying Oludare and assured that his appointment will add value to the current administration.

“Thank you, Mr. President, for identifying a talent in the banking industry and for engaging him to also serve as the watchdog of the banking sector.”

“Dr. Thompson is a round peg in a round hole. He worked throughout his career in the banking supervision section of the Central Bank and rose to the position of Director of that section.”

“He is a thoroughbred professional who believes in doing things rightly without cutting corners—a very truthful and trusted hand who will be very useful to the transformation agenda of this government,” said the Senator. He added that Oludare’s appointment as MD of NDIC, after confirmation, will serve as a positive turning point for the sector in the country.

