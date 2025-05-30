Senator Fadahunsi distributes seedlings to boost food security in Osun East

As part of his efforts to promote agricultural development, food security, and poverty reduction, Senator Representing Osun East, Francis Fadahunsi has distributed a wide range of improved seedlings and farming inputs to farmers across the ten local government areas in his Senatorial District.

The distribution, which took place in Ilase-Ijesa ahead of the new farming season, included 50,000 palm kernel tree seedlings, 37,000 cocoa seedlings, 60,000 cassava stems, 10,000 sprayers, and 12,000 units of agricultural chemicals to enhance farm productivity.

Beneficiaries were drawn from Obokun, Oriade, Ilesa East, Ilesa West, Atakumosa East, Atakumosa West, Ife Central, Ife North, Ife South, and Ife East local government areas.

Represented by Honourable Akindele Famuyide, Senator Fadahunsi restated his commitment towards empowering grassroots communities and promoting sustainable farming practices.

He emphasized that this was one of several planned interventions aimed at supporting farmers and strengthening food security in the state.

One of the beneficiaries, Chief Ojo, while expressing his gratitude commended the lawmaker for his consistent delivery of democratic dividends and close engagement with constituents.

Local leaders described the support as timely and impactful, noting that the seedlings would significantly lower production costs and improve crop yields.

Also speaking on the occasion, Honourable Olasunkanmi Makinde highlighted the potential for increased food supply and income generation resulting from the assistance.

He submitted that the “distribution aligns with Senator Fadahunsi’s broader legislative focus on empowering his constituents and enhancing livelihoods through targeted agricultural and economic initiatives.”

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE