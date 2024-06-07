In a move to address the plight of commuters and residents of Kogi State, Senator Isah Jibrin Echocho has met with Tech Engineering Limited, the company handling the abandoned Lokoja/Shitanku/Dekina/Anyigba road project.

Following a petition submitted to the National Assembly, Senator Echocho invited Tech Engineering Limited to his office for an explanation of the project’s status.

During the meeting, Senator Echocho emphasised the critical importance of this infrastructure development for Kogi State and its people.

He expressed concern over the delay in completing the project, despite its flag-off last year, and sought reasons for the holdup.

Mr Ding, the Managing Director of Tech Engineering Limited, attributed the delay to the kidnapping of their top management staff and threats to their project engineers.

He apologised for the inconvenience caused and committed to resuming work on the project.

Senator Echocho directed Tech Engineering Limited to resume work on the project within the next two weeks, warning of further action if this deadline is not met.

The company has also initiated steps to address the issue of insecurity, including requesting security assistance from the Nigerian Military.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE