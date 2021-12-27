Senator Dadu’ut decries low women participation in politics

The Senator representing Plateau South Professor Nora Ladi Dadu’ut has decried the number women in active politics and elective positions in Nigeria saying women need more sensitization to take their rightful place in politics and in government.

Speaking with newsmen in Jos, Senator who said she is working with National Assembly members, especially the females to encourage more women to participate in politics said the number of women occupying elective and appointive positions in the country was causing a serious concern to her and her colleagues.

She gave an example that out of the 109 senators, only seven of them are females adding that her priorities include women and youth empowerment, human capital development, education and security of lives and property of her constituents.

Speaking further, the federal lawmaker said that she was working with National Assembly and the Plateau Government to address the security challenges bedeviling Plateau South and other parts of the state.

She noted that the issue of insecurity is the business of every individual and called on traditional and community leaders to feed the security agencies with adequate and timely information for swift action.

“The issue of insecurity is a national problem that cannot be localized to Plateau alone, we will continue to appeal to the Federal Government to do it best in addressing the situation.

“At the Senatorial level, we have sponsored some motions towards addressing insecurity generally and I believe everybody is concerned over our security.

“I assure the people that the Senate and the legislative arm are still working to better the lots of Nigerians with regards to insecurity in the country,” she said.

Dadu’ut who was elected to fill the vacuum created by the death of the former Senator representing the zone, Ignatius Longjan, said that she made a reasonable impact on the lives of her constituents cutting across six local government areas.

According to her, one year after the massive support that brought me into office, she was able to present the dividend of democracy in form of empowerment programmes and some developmental projects.

