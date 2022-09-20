Senator Buhari congratulates CJN Ariwoola on his confirmation

Having been confirmed as Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), the Senator representing Oyo North Senatorial District, Buhari Abdulfatai, has congratulated Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

The Senator expressed his congratulations to the CJN and the entire people of Oyo North district, particularly Iseyin local government where the CJN hails from. He described Ariwoola’s emergence as the will of God.

In a release made available to journalists on Wednesday, Senator Buhari stated that having his constituent at the helm of affairs of the judiciary in the country will no doubt further prove that Oyo North consists of outstanding individuals capable of moving Nigeria as a country to the promised land.

While he disclosed that he was not amazed by the gallant performance of the CJN Ariwoola at the Senate plenary on Wednesday, Senator Buhari stated that he was sure the CJN was going to be successful.

The lawmaker assured Nigerians that the CJN by the grace of God will further build Nigeria’s judicial system in line with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He prayed for divine guidance for the new CJN.

Senator Buhari admonished the entire constituents of Oyo North to remember the CJN in their prayers for him to record unprecedented achievements during his tenure.

