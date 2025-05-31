Senator Barau, Shekarau mourn death of Kano athletes in road accident

The President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, and former Kano State Governor Senator Ibrahim Shekarau have expressed deep sorrow over the tragic deaths of Kano athletes who died in a road accident on Saturday while returning from the just-concluded National Sports Festival (NSF) in Ogun State.

The fatal accident occurred in Dakatsalle town, just a few kilometers from the Kano State metropolis, cutting short the lives of 21 athletes and some officials who had proudly represented the state at the festival in Abeokuta.

In a statement posted on his office’s Facebook page, Senator Jibrin condoled with the families of the deceased athletes, the Kano State government, the sports community, and the entire people of the state. “Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un,” he said.

He added, “I just received the sad news of the accident involving members of the Kano State contingent returning from the just-concluded National Sports Festival (NSF) in Ogun State. May Allah SWT grant all those who lost their lives Jannatul Firdaus and quicken the recovery of the injured.” He extended his condolences to all affected, praying, “Allah ya jikan su da rahama.”

Similarly, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, the Sardaunan Kano, conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families, the people, and government of Kano State.

He remarked, “As the State is waiting to receive these patriotic sons of Kano who have done the state proud at the recently concluded National Sports Festival in Abeokuta, only to be greeted with such devastating news. We are consoled with the fact that the young athletes met their death while on State assignment.”

He prayed that “the Almighty grant them eternal rest and the family the fortitude to bear the loss.”

