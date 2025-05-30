Senator Barau hails Tinubu for upgrading Kabo polytechnic to university

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I Jibrin, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for assenting to the bill converting the Federal Polytechnic Kabo to the Federal University of Science and Technology, Kabo, Kano State.

It will be recalled that the President’s correspondence on the establishment of three universities in Kano, Akwa Ibom, and Oyo states was read on the floor of the Senate during Tuesday’s sitting, presided over by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio.

However, the Deputy President of the Senate, who sponsored the bill on the conversion of the Federal Polytechnic Kabo to the Federal University of Science and Technology, stated that the development reflects the President’s commitment to improving access to higher education and accelerating the country’s development by equipping Nigerian youths with essential skills.

Senator Barau, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, a copy of which was made available on his Facebook page, described education as the sine qua non for societal development.

According to him, “As we all know, youths are the cornerstones of the development of all societies. The conversion of the Polytechnic to the University of Science and Technology aligns with global best practices. We have a large population of youths in this country, and in the contemporary world, human capital development is crucial for advancing the national economy and fostering development.”

“Globally, ICT and science-related disciplines, such as artificial intelligence, robotics, cybersecurity, and so on, are at the forefront. It is through institutions like this that we can train our youths in these fields,” he said.

He congratulated the management, staff, students, and the entire community of Federal Polytechnic Kabo on this significant development.

