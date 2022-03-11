Senator Balogun ascends Olubadan throne after 33 years of ascendancy protocol

Senator Dr Moshood Olalekan Balogun has been officially installed as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland. He ascended the throne after 33 years of ascendancy protocol. The unique selection method of the traditional rulers in Ibadanland.

Oba Balogun who became Mogaji of the Aliwo family in the Ibadan North-East local government area was presented with staff and instrument of office by the state governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde at the ancient Mapo Hall, Ibadan on Friday.

The presentation was done shortly after the Kabiyesi left Ipebi at Ile Labosinde and Ose Meji shrine at Oja‘ba in Ibadan South East local government area at 12:35 pm.

Presenting the staff and instrument of office at an occasion which had in attendance the Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, the former Vice-President, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi and Etsu of Nupe, AbdulYahaya Abubakar, Makinde said the presentation was done in accordance with the state Chieftaincy law.

His words, “by the power conferred on me as the Executive Governor of Oyo State under the Oyo state traditional law, I hereby present the Staff of Office to the 42nd Olubadan of Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Moshood Isola Olalekan Balogun.”

The presentation was greeted by traditional gun salutes by the local hunters in accordance with the Yoruba customs and beliefs.

Also, the indigenes and non-indigenes of Ibadanland who were in attendance lit up the arena with singing and dancing.

The newly crowned Olubadan could not hide his feelings, as insisted that he must deliver his inaugural address while standing.

Olubadan’s address

Let me stand up, after all, His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde performed the presentation while standing. I thank you very much for the presentation of staff of office. I thank you all, especially Baba Alaafin and other traditional rulers in attendance. Thank you once again.

I am assuring you that I will not let the people of Ibadan and Nigeria down. Once again, I welcome you all to the capital city of Africa.

The Olubadan inaugural address which was later followed by Governor Makinde’s short but incisive speech drew applause from the audience who were hoping that his tenure would witness an unprecedented peace.

Governor Makinde

Governor Makinde admonished the traditional rulers for the role they are playing in sustaining peace in the Country.

He, however, advised them not to be involved in partisan politics, adding that they should leave politics to politicians and concentrate on the governance of their subjects.

Prof Yemi Osinbajo

The Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo who acted like a big masquerade that always performs last at a special function conveyed the greetings of President Muhammadu Buhari to the newly installed monarch and prayed for long life and peaceful reign.

He said the ancient city of Ibadan has a record of many first with the first University in Africa, first television station in Africa, WNTV, home of the first Football club, IICC to win a continental trophy and the first tallest building in West Africa, Cocoa House.

Osinbajo said Ibadan is home to notable politicians in the Country, in the likes of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe and a host of others.

He, thereby, urged the newly crowned king to bring to bear his wealth of experience as a university scholar, lawmaker cum politician and seasoned administrator in the governance of his subjects.

Other sides attraction

Street urchins have a field day during the ceremony. There were reported cases of stealing of mobile sets and other valuables.

Brief history

Oba Balogun was born into the royal family of Aliwo on 18th October 1942. He attended CAC Secondary Modern School now Oba Akinyele, Anlugbua and proceeded to Rapid Result college univ, United Kingdom and Brunel University in 1963. He was a research fellow at Ahmadu Bello University Zaria and Head of Recruitment, British Petroleum company and ventured into politics in 1983.

Dignitaries in attendance

The Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, the former Vice-President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Ekiti state governor and Chairman Nigeria Governors Forum, Dr Kayode Fayemi, his Ogun state counterpart, Dapo Abiodun, Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, Ondo state governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, the Deputy Governor of State, former Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly, Senator Monsura Sunmonu.

Others are; the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi, the Olugbo of Ugbo, Oba Obateru Akinruntan, the former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, the Primate Emeritus, Methodist Church of Nigeria, Sunday Makinde and Orangun of Oke Ila, Oba Abolarinwa.

