Senator Ayo Fasanmi dies at 94

Second Republic lawmaker and one of the leaders of the Yoruba Socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Senator Ayo Fasanmi is dead, Tribune Online authoritatively gathered.

He was said to have passed on in his residence at Osogbo, Osun State at the age of 94.

Fasanmi’s death was confirmed in a press statement forwarded to our correspondent in Osogbo by his son, Afolabi Fasanmi.

According to the statement, “with great gratitude to the Almighty God for a life well spent, we wish to announce the demise of our father.

Senator Ayo Fasanmi at the ripe age of 94 years.”

“The Second Republic Senator who until his death was a leader of the Yoruba Socio-Cultural Group, Egbe Afenifere (Ilosiwaju Yoruba) and a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, passed on peacefully in Osogbo on Wednesday night.”

“The burial arrangement will be announced by his immediate family in conjunction with his political associates and the South West Governors. He was born 25th September 1925”, the statement concluded.

