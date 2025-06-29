Senator Akume remains SGF — Presidency

The Presidency has dismissed as false a viral report claiming that Senator George Akume has been replaced as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

The circulating report alleged that President Bola Tinubu had appointed his Special Adviser on Policy and Coordination, Hadiza Bala Usman, as the new SGF.

Reacting to the report on Saturday, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described the claim as fake news and urged the public to ignore it.

The statement read, “There has been no change in the status of His Excellency, Senator George Akume, as Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, currently in Saint Lucia, has not made any new appointments.

“The information circulating about Akume’s replacement is untrue. Agents of mischief fabricated it.

“The Presidency advises Nigerians to disregard the fake news.”

