Senate’s rejection of Electoral Act Bill bold, heroic ― Kachikwu

Chairman of Roots Television Nigeria and Presidential aspirant for the 2023 general election, Dumebi Kachikwu, has commended the Senate for what he called its courage and patriotism in thrashing a Bill seeking to amend the Electoral Act 2022.

Kachikwu gave the commendation in a statement in Abuja at the weekend.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in a letter to the Red Chamber dated February 2022, requested the lawmakers to expunge section 84(12) of the Electoral Act.

Further checks revealed that a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja in an order barred President Buhari, Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami SAN; Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila from altering the Act.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan had rejected the ruling of the Federal High Court saying the Senate will go ahead to amend the Bill as required by law.

The Bill was passed for first reading on Tuesday by the Senate.

However, Senators voted overwhelmingly to reject the Bill on Wednesday during its consideration for second reading.

Kachikwu who described the action of the Senators as a “bold and heroic act”, maintained that those holding positions in government should not be given an undue advantage in the electoral process.

He said: “The Senate deserves the commendation of all for rejecting a Bill seeking to expunge Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act, 2022, which bars appointed political office holders from contesting elective political positions without first resigning their appointments.

“Nobody can eat his cake and have it. Therefore, let political appointees seeking to contest political positions first resign their appointments before partaking in primaries.

“I think this is both fair, just and equitable. Let all aspirants seeking political offices be on the same footing.

“This bold and heroic act by the Senate will ensure that political appointees seeking elective offices will not use government resources at their disposal to stifle or muzzle the chances of other aspirants.

“The era for using national resources to procure elective position is gone for good.”

