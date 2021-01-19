Senate won’t fight Buhari to please anyone ― Lawan

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan has said the Ninth National Assembly would not engage in a face-off with the executive arm of government to please anyone.

He made the declaration on Tuesday when he received a delegation from Adamawa State who paid him a visit in appreciation to the National Assembly for converting the Modibbo Adama University, Yola, into a conventional university.

Several resolutions by the Senate asking President Muhammadu Buhari administration to sack the service chiefs have since been rebuffed by the presidency.

Lawan maintained that Nigerians can only enjoy the benefits of democracy if both arms of government continue to work in harmony, as he noted that acrimony would only heat up the polity.

He said: “We have set our eyes on our target of making Nigeria better and making Nigerians safer. What matters to us is what we are able to achieve at the end of the day.

“History will judge us very very fairly, and without sounding immodest. I’ll like to take this opportunity to congratulate the ninth National Assembly.

“The ninth National Assembly has achieved so much between 2019 till date for the benefit of this country despite the pandemic, and the secret is unity and harmony.

“We have achieved unity amongst ourselves in the National Assembly environment between the Senate and the House; and of course, we have achieved harmony in work between the National Assembly and the executive, and that’s the essence of governance, anyway.

“When we disagree, we will do so, but if we have no reason to disagree, we will not do that because we want to please anybody.”

The President of the Senate, however, said he was impressed with the performance of the military in recent times, in tackling the scary security situation in the country. Lawan also said he was convinced that the Buhari administration was committed to revamping the economy.

“Those of us in the position of leadership today are probably more challenged than any set of leaders. We need to pray, but we also need to act, work hard and apply ourselves fully and work committedly to ensure that we serve Nigerians.

“Nothing is impossible, this situation of insecurity gradually is being reversed. I am particularly happy with recent developments by our armed forces. They are doing better than they were doing before.

“I’m sure that the economy will also start to improve, and we will get out of the recession that we entered last month.

“With the implementation of the capital budget 2020 up till the end of March, and of course, the start of the implementation of the 2021 budget, the economy will receive a boost.”

The delegation to the Senator Lawan was led by Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed and the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Abdullahi Lima Tukur.

Lawan in his welcome speech said the conversion of the university was the outcome of a collaborative effort between the legislature and the executive arms of government.

